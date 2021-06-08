Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


French teenager stabs father to death, records it and posts video online
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A teenager in France has been arrested after stabbing his father to death and then sharing images of the crime scene online, investigators said on Tuesday, June 8.

 

The 17-year-old in

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
'Why I stabbed my father to death, recorded it & posted video online'
French teenager arrested for stabbing father to death, posting video online The Street Journal:
French teenager arrested for stabbing father to death, posting video online
French Teenager stabs Father to Death, Records it and posts Video Online Luci Post:
French Teenager stabs Father to Death, Records it and posts Video Online
17-Year-Old Boy Stabs His Father To Death, Records It And Posts Video Online Republican Nigeria:
17-Year-Old Boy Stabs His Father To Death, Records It And Posts Video Online
17-Year-Old Boy Stabs His Father To Death, Records It And Posts Video Online Tori News:
17-Year-Old Boy Stabs His Father To Death, Records It And Posts Video Online


   More Picks
1 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 10 hours ago
2 Cameroon vs Nigeria: Livescore from Super Eagles’ Tuesday friendly in Austria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
4 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Super Falcons Arrive In America For Super Series Tournament - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 World Bank lists Nigeria among top countries with electricity deficits - The Citizen, 22 hours ago
10 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info