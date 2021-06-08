Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued.
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - DCP Abba Kyari and his team this afternoon dislodged another camp of the eastern security network (ESN) in Akabo,Ikeduru LGA,Imo State.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

