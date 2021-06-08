Post News
News at a Glance
Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor, Uche Maduagwu, has asked Davido to marry his former lover and mother of his son, Ifeanyi, Chioma Rowland, if he wants God to expose all the wickedness around him.
Earlier today
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you” – Uche Maduawgu tells Davido
Lailas News:
“Marry Chioma within 21 days” – Uche Maduawgu tells Davido
Naija Parrot:
“Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you” – Uche Maduawgu tells Davido
Republican Nigeria:
“Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you” – Uche Maduawgu tells Davido
Osmek News:
“God will expose any wickedness around me” -Davido
More Picks
1
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) -
Online Nigeria,
6 hours ago
2
"Let's live in love, even if we disagree" Daddy Freeze advices Nigerian pastors to offer condolence message to TB Joshua's family and congregation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
4
ASUU condemns sack of lecturers, stoppage of union dues by Kaduna govt -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
President Buhari wanted to ban Twitter and Facebook at once – U.S. Media -
Correct NG,
11 hours ago
6
22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
3 hours ago
8
Twitter ban: Don't harass foreign envoys, PDP tells FG, APC -
The Punch,
1 day ago
9
How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG -
Legit,
5 hours ago
10
Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
