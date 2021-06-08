Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading
Vanguard News
- Senate on Tuesday at plenary passed the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) repeal and re-enactment bill, 2021.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST
Prompt News:
Bill to strengthen country’s copyright regime passes 2nd reading in Senate
The Street Journal:
Senate Passes Bill To Unbundle NIPOST After 3rd Reading
Pulse Nigeria:
Senate: Bill to strengthen copyright regime passes 2nd reading
The Eagle Online:
Senate passes NIPOST bill, one other
News Verge:
Bill to strengthen country’s copyright regime passes 2nd reading in Senate — NEWSVERGE
Maritime First Newspaper:
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading
Republican Nigeria:
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST
Online Nigeria:
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST
DNL Legal and Style:
Bill to Strengthen Nigeria’s Copyright Regime Passes 2nd Reading in Senate
More Picks
1
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
10 hours ago
2
Cameroon vs Nigeria: Livescore from Super Eagles’ Tuesday friendly in Austria -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
23 hours ago
4
22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
6
Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Super Falcons Arrive In America For Super Series Tournament -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
9
World Bank lists Nigeria among top countries with electricity deficits -
The Citizen,
22 hours ago
10
How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG -
Legit,
12 hours ago
