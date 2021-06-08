Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

True federalism, panacea to Nigeria’s challenges – Makinde
Daily Times  - Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says Nigeria will overcome most of its challenges if true federalism is entrenched in the country’s polity. Makinde stated this during the 2021 National Democracy Summit, which he organised in Ibadan on Tuesday. The News ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

