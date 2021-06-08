Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, accuses Nigerian entertainers of promoting abuse of women?s bodies
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, has accused Nigerian entertainers of promoting the abuse of women's bodies by using vulgar lyrics in their songs as well a

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Minister Of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Accuses Entertainers Of Promoting Abuse Of Women’s Bodies The Guardian:
Minister Of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Accuses Entertainers Of Promoting Abuse Of Women’s Bodies
FG accuses entertainers of promoting abuse of women’s bodies The Punch:
FG accuses entertainers of promoting abuse of women’s bodies
Minister Of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Accuses Entertainers Of Promoting Abuse Of Women The Street Journal:
Minister Of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Accuses Entertainers Of Promoting Abuse Of Women's Bodies
Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen accuses Nigerian Entertainers of promoting Abuse of Women’s Bodies Luci Post:
Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen accuses Nigerian Entertainers of promoting Abuse of Women’s Bodies
FG Accuses Entertainers Of Promoting Abuse Of Women’s Bodies Infotrust News:
FG Accuses Entertainers Of Promoting Abuse Of Women’s Bodies
FG accuses Davido, Wizkid, others of promoting abuse of women’s bodies Kemi Filani Blog:
FG accuses Davido, Wizkid, others of promoting abuse of women’s bodies


   More Picks
1 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 10 hours ago
2 Cameroon vs Nigeria: Livescore from Super Eagles’ Tuesday friendly in Austria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
4 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Super Falcons Arrive In America For Super Series Tournament - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 World Bank lists Nigeria among top countries with electricity deficits - The Citizen, 22 hours ago
10 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info