Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Makinde: States need independent powers over their security architecture
News photo The Cable  - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, says Nigeria will overcome most of its challenges if the country adopts true federalism

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s challenges will end when states get more powers – Makinde Daily Post:
Nigeria’s challenges will end when states get more powers – Makinde
Devolution of power only way to solve Nigeria’s challenges – Makinde The Eagle Online:
Devolution of power only way to solve Nigeria’s challenges – Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde Reveals When Nigeria’s Problem Will End Online Nigeria:
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde Reveals When Nigeria’s Problem Will End
Nigeria’s Challenges Will End When States Get More Powers – Makinde Infotrust News:
Nigeria’s Challenges Will End When States Get More Powers – Makinde
Insecurity: Give More Powers To State Governors – Makinde Tells Buhari Naija News:
Insecurity: Give More Powers To State Governors – Makinde Tells Buhari


   More Picks
1 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 10 hours ago
2 Cameroon vs Nigeria: Livescore from Super Eagles’ Tuesday friendly in Austria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 God showed me Davido will be Poisoned by one of his Boys- Prophet (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
4 22-Year-Old Nigerian, Steve Ezeonu Wins City Council Election In Texas (Photo) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Super Falcons Arrive In America For Super Series Tournament - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 World Bank lists Nigeria among top countries with electricity deficits - The Citizen, 22 hours ago
10 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info