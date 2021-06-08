Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer, Bella Shmurda, has bought himself a Mercedes Benz.

 

He took delivery of the ride today, June 8. Congrats to him..

 

 See a video of him in the ride below.

&n

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz
Singer, Bella Shmurda gifts himself a new Mercedes Benz (Video) Gist Reel:
Singer, Bella Shmurda gifts himself a new Mercedes Benz (Video)
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz Republican Nigeria:
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz Naija Parrot:
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz
Bella Shmurda joins the benz gang [photos] | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bella Shmurda joins the benz gang [photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog Bella Shmurda joins the benz gang
See Photos As Singer, Bella Shmurda, Buys Himself A Mercedes Benz Fresh Reporters:
See Photos As Singer, Bella Shmurda, Buys Himself A Mercedes Benz


   More Picks
1 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 16 hours ago
2 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
3 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Senate passes Bill to restrict NIPOST to postal operations - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Northern food and cattle dealers threaten to stop food supply nationwide - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
7 How IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is using Twitter is platform to destabilise Nigeria - FG - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 Police officer pleads guilty to raping woman, accepts responsibility for her death - The Herald, 19 hours ago
9 Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 T.B Joshua: There is time for everything – CAN reacts to death of Prophet - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info