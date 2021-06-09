Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another shot in the arm for Adeduntan as FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award
The Eagle Online  - That is what the recent award of “Retail Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria” to Dr Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, is to both him and the bank he leads.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

FirstBank Wins Global Banking And Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award Igbere TV News:
FirstBank Wins Global Banking And Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award
Another shot in the arm for Adeduntan as FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award Lailas News:
Another shot in the arm for Adeduntan as FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award
FirstBank CEO Wins Award The Will:
FirstBank CEO Wins Award
FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award EE Live:
FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award
FirstBank Wins Global Banking And Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award Global Village Extra:
FirstBank Wins Global Banking And Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award
Adeduntan of FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO award Tech Economy:
Adeduntan of FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO award
FirstBank The Genius Media:
FirstBank's Adeduntan Wins Global Banking And Finance’s R


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 “Already issued tinted permits remain valid” – IG of Police, Usman Baba - Politics Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
4 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 "Love you forever" Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on his birthday despite filing for divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 If you try it with Buhari, you'll die - Dele Momodu, Sowore and others react to viral video of a man slapping French President, Emmanuel Macron - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info