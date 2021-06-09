U.S. facilitates $28m scholarship for Nigerian students in 1 year – Ambassador

The post U.S. facilitates $28m scholarship for Nigerian students in 1 year ... Prompt News - The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, says her country has facilitated 28 million dollars scholarships for Nigerian students to study in U.S institutions [...]The post U.S. facilitates $28m scholarship for Nigerian students in 1 year ...



News Credibility Score: 99%