Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U.S. facilitates $28m scholarship for Nigerian students in 1 year – Ambassador
Prompt News  - The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, says her country has facilitated 28 million dollars scholarships for Nigerian students to study in U.S institutions [...]
The post U.S. facilitates $28m scholarship for Nigerian students in 1 year ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US Facilitates $28m Scholarship For Nigerian Students Leadership:
US Facilitates $28m Scholarship For Nigerian Students
U.S. facilitates $28m scholarship programme for Nigerian students – Envoy AIT:
U.S. facilitates $28m scholarship programme for Nigerian students – Envoy
US facilitates $28m scholarship for Nigerian students in one year – Ambassador The Eagle Online:
US facilitates $28m scholarship for Nigerian students in one year – Ambassador
U.S. Facilitates $28M Scholarship For Nigerian Students in 1 year – U.S. Ambassador Investor King:
U.S. Facilitates $28M Scholarship For Nigerian Students in 1 year – U.S. Ambassador
Ambassador: U.S. Facilitates $28m Scholarship For Nigerian Students In 1 year The New Diplomat:
Ambassador: U.S. Facilitates $28m Scholarship For Nigerian Students In 1 year


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 “Already issued tinted permits remain valid” – IG of Police, Usman Baba - Politics Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
4 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 "Love you forever" Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on his birthday despite filing for divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 If you try it with Buhari, you'll die - Dele Momodu, Sowore and others react to viral video of a man slapping French President, Emmanuel Macron - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info