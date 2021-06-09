Post News
Fresh News
News at a Glance
Lagos launches five-year climate action plan to reduce carbon emission
The Cable
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has unveiled the ‘Climate Action Plan 2020-2025’ to reduce emission...
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Sanwo-Olu Unveils 5-year Climate Action Plan For Lagos
Nigerian Tribune:
Sanwo-Olu launches five-year climate action plan for Lagos
Premium Times:
Climate Change: Lagos govt unveils five-year 'action plan'
Peoples Daily:
Climate Change: Lagos Govt. unveils 5-year Climate Action Plan
PM News:
Sanwo-Olu launches five-year climate action plan for Lagos
Inside Business Nigeria:
Lagos Unveils Five-Year Climate Action Plan To Reduce Carbon Emission
The Eagle Online:
Sanwo-Olu launches five-year climate action plan for Lagos
Prompt News:
Lagos Govt. unveils 5-year Climate Action Plan
More Picks
1
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) -
Online Nigeria,
24 hours ago
2
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
21 hours ago
3
Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
N-Power: 550,000 applicants qualify for final selection -
Daily Times,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports -
Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
9
The wizard called Emmanuel has been consumed – Rev Chris Okotie -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Senate passes Bill to restrict NIPOST to postal operations -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
