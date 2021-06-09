Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani's bridal shower (Video)
Gist Reel  - Toyin Lawani has taken to her Instagram account to share a video from her bridal shower that took place last night.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video)
Naija Diary:
Toyin Abraham Shows Off Dance Moves During Toyin Lawani’s Bridal Shower (Video)
Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video) Luci Post:
Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video)
Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video) Naija Parrot:
Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video)
Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Watch as Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves during Toyin Lawani’s bridal shower (Video)
Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani causes a stir with a photo of her bridal shower Kemi Filani Blog:
Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani causes a stir with a photo of her bridal shower


   More Picks
1 ‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) - Online Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
3 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 N-Power: 550,000 applicants qualify for final selection - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 The wizard called Emmanuel has been consumed – Rev Chris Okotie - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Senate passes Bill to restrict NIPOST to postal operations - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info