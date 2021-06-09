Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
'Racism in football is at an 'all-time high' - Romelu Lukaku laments
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku believes racism in football is at an "all-time high" ahead of the start of the European Championships.
The 28-year-old who is preparing
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Racism in football is at an 'all-time high" – Romelu Lukaku cries out
Naija Loaded:
Racism In Football Is At An All-Time High – Romelu Lukaku Laments
The Herald:
‘Racism in Football Is at an ‘All-Time High’ – Romelu Lukaku Laments
Monte Oz Live:
'Racism in football is at an 'all-time high' - Romelu Lukaku laments
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Romelu Lukaku says racism in football is at an 'all-time high' | Ladun Liadi's Blog Romelu Lukaku says racism in football is at an 'all-time high'
Within Nigeria:
Romelu Lukaku says racism in football is at an 'all-time high'
Republican Nigeria:
“Racism in football is at an ‘all-time high” – Romelu Lukaku cries out
Naija Parrot:
“Racism in football is at an ‘all-time high” – Romelu Lukaku cries out
More Picks
1
‘God Will Expose And Deal With Any Wickedness Around Me’ – Davido Reacts To Prophecy That He Will Be Poisoned (Video) -
Online Nigeria,
24 hours ago
2
Photo News: Abba Kyari & his team has just dislodged another camp of the ESN,female Police office rescued. -
Nigeria Breaking News,
21 hours ago
3
Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
N-Power: 550,000 applicants qualify for final selection -
Daily Times,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian man arrested at Istanbul Airport after ingesting 844 grams of narcotics (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports -
Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
9
The wizard called Emmanuel has been consumed – Rev Chris Okotie -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Senate passes Bill to restrict NIPOST to postal operations -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
