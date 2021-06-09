Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Nigerians sit and do nothing to challenge bad leaders' - Cardinal Onaiyekan
News photo News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 1Nigerians are used to “just sitting and complaining about everything” but do nothing to challenge bad leaders, says emeritus Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan. He urged Nigerians to put elected ...

5 hours ago
