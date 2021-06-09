Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to ship to South
Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to ship to South
Farmers cultivating onions in the Northern part of Nigeria have been lamenting over the deterioration of their produce as suppliers Read More > ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South Yaba Left Online:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South Correct NG:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South The Dabigal Blog:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South
Osmek News:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to ship to South
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South Newzandar News:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South Republican Nigeria:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South Edujandon:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South
Onion Blockade: Northern Farmers Lament As Group Suspends Supply To South Anaedo Online:
Onion Blockade: Northern Farmers Lament As Group Suspends Supply To South
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South Naija Parrot:
Northern farmers lament as onions rotten over refusal to supply to South


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 El Salvador Becomes the First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Innovation Village, 12 hours ago
4 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
6 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 New Video: Fireboy DML - Airplane Mode - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
10 Polytechnics teachers suspend 65-day-old strike for three months - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info