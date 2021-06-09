Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Keep Quiet Or Mourn, Do Not Judge Him” – Reno Omokri Slams Those Badmouthing Late Prophet T.B. Joshua
News photo Naija Diary  - Popular author, Reno Omokri has condemned those taking pleasure at badmouthing late Nigerian Pastor, Prophet T.B. Joshua. Recall that since the news of his death went viral, there have been different judgemental opinions about the life of T.B. Joshua.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua Yaba Left Online:
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua's death
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking death of T.B. Joshua The Info NG:
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking death of T.B. Joshua
I Didn’t Know Where TB Joshua’s Power Came From – Reno Omokri Independent:
I Didn’t Know Where TB Joshua’s Power Came From – Reno Omokri
I didn’t know where TB Joshua’s power came from – Reno Omokri Nigerian Eye:
I didn’t know where TB Joshua’s power came from – Reno Omokri
"Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him" - Reno Omokri slams those mocking death of T.B. Joshua Gist Reel:
"Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him" - Reno Omokri slams those mocking death of T.B. Joshua
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua’s death Republican Nigeria:
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua’s death
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua’s death Naija Parrot:
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” – Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua’s death
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” - Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua’s death Luci Post:
“Keep quiet or mourn, do not judge him” - Reno Omokri slams those mocking T.B. Joshua’s death


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 “Already issued tinted permits remain valid” – IG of Police, Usman Baba - Politics Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
4 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 "Love you forever" Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on his birthday despite filing for divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 If you try it with Buhari, you'll die - Dele Momodu, Sowore and others react to viral video of a man slapping French President, Emmanuel Macron - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info