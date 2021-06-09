Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu
News photo Daily Post  - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday accused security agents of secretly abducting and killing Igbo youths in the Southeast. Kanu alleged that security agents justify the abduction and killing of these youths by ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

