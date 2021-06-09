Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Nigeria’s Twitter ban is a State-Sanctioned denial of free speech, and should be reversed,”- US to FG
News photo Oyo Gist  - According to report reaching oyogist.com, the United States is increasing the pressure on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration after the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. On Wednesday, the US Mission in Nigeria conveyed the message of top ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

