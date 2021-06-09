Post News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
You will never give birth in this life - Seyi Shay reveals more curses Tiwa Savage hurled at her (Video)
The Info NG
- You will never give birth in this life - Seyi Shay reveals more curses Tiwa Savage hurled at her (Video)
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Sheyi Shay opens up on fight with Tiwa Savage
Pulse Nigeria:
Part 1 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after an argument with Tiwa Savage. - Singers, Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage met each other at a salon.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Fvck You Challenge Was Not Enough For Tiwa Savage – Seyi Shay
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Tiwa Savage Blocks Opportunities For Female Artistes – Seyi Shay
Benco News:
Sheyi Shay Opens Up On Fight With Tiwa Savage
Republican Nigeria:
Tiwa Savage Blocks Opportunities For Female Artistes
Newzandar News:
Sheyi Shay opens up on fight with Tiwa Savage
Gist 36:
Tiwa Savage Blocks Opportunities For Female Artistes
More Picks
1
Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Nigeria's Top Anti-graft Agency Arrests Father And Son For Alleged Internet Fraud -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
3
Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
4
IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Anambra governorship poll: Emenike head APC 7-member screening committee -
The News,
21 hours ago
6
Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Abductors of University of Jos lecturer demand for N10m ransom -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
8
COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
Nigeria earns €1 million from sale of carbon credits -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
