“Already issued tinted permits remain valid” – IG of Police, Usman Baba
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Nigeria’s inspector general of police, Usman Baba has made clarifications on the directive to ban issuance of tinted permits to vehicles.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

