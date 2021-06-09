Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps direct CBN to urgently check further devaluation of Naira
The Nation  - By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently put in place a policy to check further devaluation of the Naira to the United States Dollar (USD) and other international legal ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps To CBN: Halt Any Plan To Further Devalue Naira Independent:
Reps To CBN: Halt Any Plan To Further Devalue Naira
House of Representatives directs CBN to check free fall of the naira TVC News:
House of Representatives directs CBN to check free fall of the naira
Urgently check further devaluation of Naira – Reps direct CBN PUO Reports:
Urgently check further devaluation of Naira – Reps direct CBN
Reps Direct CBN To Urgently Check Further Devaluation Of Naira The Nigeria Lawyer:
Reps Direct CBN To Urgently Check Further Devaluation Of Naira
Reps direct CBN to urgently check further devaluation of Naira Republican Nigeria:
Reps direct CBN to urgently check further devaluation of Naira
National Daily:
Save Naira from further devaluation, House of Reps tells CBN


   More Picks
1 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 “Already issued tinted permits remain valid” – IG of Police, Usman Baba - Politics Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
4 Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 "Love you forever" Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on his birthday despite filing for divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 If you try it with Buhari, you'll die - Dele Momodu, Sowore and others react to viral video of a man slapping French President, Emmanuel Macron - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info