Toddler's hand chopped off by albino hunters pretending to be police officers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Zambians are demanding justice for a 2-year-old girl living with albinism whose hand was chopped off by unknown men for the spiritual power people with albino are believed to possess.

 

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

