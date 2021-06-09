Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria earns €1 million from sale of carbon credits
Premium Times
- The government received that amount through its partnership with TotalEnergies.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
FG earns 1m euros from sale of carbon credits
National Accord:
FG earns 1m euros from sale of carbon credits
Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria govt earns 1m euros from sale of carbon credits
News Diary Online:
FG earns 1m euros from sale of carbon credits
Prompt News:
FG earns 1m euros from sale of carbon credits
The Street Journal:
FG Earns 1m Euros From Sale Of Carbon Credits
Pulse Nigeria:
FG earns 1m euros from sale of carbon credits
More Picks
1
Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
“Already issued tinted permits remain valid” – IG of Police, Usman Baba -
Politics Nigeria,
5 hours ago
3
Senate passes bill to unbundle NIPOST after 3rd reading -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
4
Marry Chioma within 21 days if you want God to expose all the wickedness around you - Uche Maduawgu tells Davido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
6
Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
7
"Love you forever" Kim Kardashian celebrates Kanye West on his birthday despite filing for divorce -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports -
Ripples Nigeria,
7 hours ago
9
If you try it with Buhari, you'll die - Dele Momodu, Sowore and others react to viral video of a man slapping French President, Emmanuel Macron -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...