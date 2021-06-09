Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists
News photo Daily Post  - Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader has maintained that the Indigenous People of Biafra and its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network are not the unknown

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB, ESN are not unknown gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu Vanguard News:
IPOB, ESN are not unknown gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu
Latest Biafra/IPOB News For Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 Daily Times:
Latest Biafra/IPOB News For Wednesday, June 9th, 2021
Stop Calling IPOB, ESN Unknown Gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu Insists Naija Loaded:
Stop Calling IPOB, ESN Unknown Gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu Insists
IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu insists Nigerian Eye:
IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu insists
IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu insists See Naija:
IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu insists
IPOB, ESN Are Not Unknown Gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu Republican Nigeria:
IPOB, ESN Are Not Unknown Gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB/ESN: We Are Yet To Kill Any Soldiers – Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Anaedo Online:
IPOB/ESN: We Are Yet To Kill Any Soldiers – Nnamdi Kanu Reveals
Nnamdi Kanu Insists IPOB, ESN Are Not Unknown Gunmen Global Village Extra:
Nnamdi Kanu Insists IPOB, ESN Are Not Unknown Gunmen
IPOB/ESN: We did not kill 128 Soldiers – Nnamdi Kanu replies Army, makes revelation Politics Nigeria:
IPOB/ESN: We did not kill 128 Soldiers – Nnamdi Kanu replies Army, makes revelation
Latest Biafra/IPOB News For Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 | Nigeria News Naija News:
Latest Biafra/IPOB News For Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 | Nigeria News
IPOB, ESN Are Not Unknown Gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu Tori News:
IPOB, ESN Are Not Unknown Gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 El Salvador Becomes the First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Innovation Village, 12 hours ago
4 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
6 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 New Video: Fireboy DML - Airplane Mode - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
10 Polytechnics teachers suspend 65-day-old strike for three months - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info