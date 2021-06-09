Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA Arrests 2 Drug Peddlers, Seizes Codeine, Diazepam
The Street Journal  - Drug peddlers PHOTO: NAN The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two drug dealers, Martins Ejiofor, 31 and Bala Mohammed, 33, with 24.450 kilogrammes of substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

