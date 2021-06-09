Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Food Security: Reps to probe over N200bn agric loan, credit facilities to farmers from 2009 to 2021
Vanguard News  - By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate the disbursements and compliance of all agricultural loans and credit facilities to farmers from

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

