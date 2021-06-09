Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Daily Post  - The Nigerian government has said Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media giants must register in the country. This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed while speaking to State House Correspondents on Wednesday. Mohammed ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

All Social Media Platforms, Others Must Be Registered In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed Channels Television:
All Social Media Platforms, Others Must Be Registered In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Ban: Twitter, Others Must Be Licensed, Registered In Nigeria – Federal Govt Leadership:
Ban: Twitter, Others Must Be Licensed, Registered In Nigeria – Federal Govt
Twitter Ban: Facebook, Instagram Must Register As Businesses In Nigeria – Federal Government Naija Loaded:
Twitter Ban: Facebook, Instagram Must Register As Businesses In Nigeria – Federal Government
Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed Nigerian Eye:
Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Twitter Must Be Registered In Nigeria As Business Entity Before Suspension Is Lifted – FG News Break:
Twitter Must Be Registered In Nigeria As Business Entity Before Suspension Is Lifted – FG
Twitter Ban: Facebook, Instagram Must Register As Businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed Online Nigeria:
Twitter Ban: Facebook, Instagram Must Register As Businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Reveals FG In Talks With Twitter, Says Facebook, Instagram, Others Must Register Before Operating Mojidelano:
Lai Mohammed Reveals FG In Talks With Twitter, Says Facebook, Instagram, Others Must Register Before Operating
Twitter Ban: Facebook, Instagram Must Register As Businesses in Nigeria - Lai Mohammed Tori News:
Twitter Ban: Facebook, Instagram Must Register As Businesses in Nigeria - Lai Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 El Salvador Becomes the First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Innovation Village, 12 hours ago
4 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
6 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 New Video: Fireboy DML - Airplane Mode - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
10 Polytechnics teachers suspend 65-day-old strike for three months - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info