Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC arrests son, father for alleged internet fraud
Daily Post  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is grilling a father, Isa Bola Bakare, and his son, Malik Giles Bakare over alleged conspiracy on computer-related fraud.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Arrests 59 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Leadership:
EFCC Arrests 59 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
Six suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Enugu Ripples Nigeria:
Six suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Enugu
EFCC arrests son, father for alleged internet fraud The News Guru:
EFCC arrests son, father for alleged internet fraud
EFCC arrests 9 for internet-related offences PM News:
EFCC arrests 9 for internet-related offences
Recent News EFCC arrests two suspects for N77.7m, N24.6m fraud The Street Journal:
Recent News EFCC arrests two suspects for N77.7m, N24.6m fraud
EFCC arrests father and son for alleged internet fraud | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
EFCC arrests father and son for alleged internet fraud | Ladun Liadi's Blog
EFCC arrests 50 for alleged internet fraud Republican Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 50 for alleged internet fraud
EFCC Arrest Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja – [Photos] Naija News:
EFCC Arrest Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja – [Photos]
EFCC Arrests 9 For Internet- Related Offenses [PHOTOS] The Genius Media:
EFCC Arrests 9 For Internet- Related Offenses [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 El Salvador Becomes the First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Innovation Village, 12 hours ago
4 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
6 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 New Video: Fireboy DML - Airplane Mode - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
10 Polytechnics teachers suspend 65-day-old strike for three months - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info