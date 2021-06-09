Post News
News at a Glance
Documentary on June 12/Democracy Central Figures Debuts on Saturday
The News
- In commemoration of DEMOCRACY Day, June 12, 2021, a one hour documentary titled “NIGERIA: Consolidating Democracy and National Unity,” will debut simultaneously on the Nigerian
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
More Picks
1
Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Nigeria's Top Anti-graft Agency Arrests Father And Son For Alleged Internet Fraud -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
3
Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
4
IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Anambra governorship poll: Emenike head APC 7-member screening committee -
The News,
21 hours ago
6
Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
7
Abductors of University of Jos lecturer demand for N10m ransom -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
8
COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
Nigeria earns €1 million from sale of carbon credits -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
