Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Documentary on June 12/Democracy Central Figures Debuts on Saturday
The News  - In commemoration of DEMOCRACY Day, June 12, 2021, a one hour documentary titled “NIGERIA: Consolidating Democracy and National Unity,” will debut simultaneously on the Nigerian

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day Premium Times:
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day Prompt News:
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day
June 12: Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day National Accord:
June 12: Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day Pulse Nigeria:
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day News Diary Online:
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day
Documentary on June 12 goes on air Saturday PM News:
Documentary on June 12 goes on air Saturday
Presidency Presents Documentary To Mark 2021 Democracy Day The New Diplomat:
Presidency Presents Documentary To Mark 2021 Democracy Day
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day Within Nigeria:
Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day


   More Picks
1 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria's Top Anti-graft Agency Arrests Father And Son For Alleged Internet Fraud - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
4 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Anambra governorship poll: Emenike head APC 7-member screening committee - The News, 21 hours ago
6 Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Abductors of University of Jos lecturer demand for N10m ransom - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 Nigeria earns €1 million from sale of carbon credits - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info