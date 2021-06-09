Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

JUSUN finally suspends nationwide strike after two months
Legit  - The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Wednesday, June 9, announced the suspension of its 2-month strike to press home demand for financial autonomy.

Judiciary Workers Suspend Strike, After More Than Two Months
