Nigeria May Conduct Census Before 2023—National Population Commission









The National Population Commission has said it may conduct a population census in 2022, once it completes its process of demarcation and administering questionnaire, adding that the exercise is subject to ... Sahara Reporters - Nasir KwarraThe National Population Commission has said it may conduct a population census in 2022, once it completes its process of demarcation and administering questionnaire, adding that the exercise is subject to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%