Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria May Conduct Census Before 2023—National Population Commission
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nasir Kwarra




The National Population Commission has said it may conduct a population census in 2022, once it completes its process of demarcation and administering questionnaire, adding that the exercise is subject to ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We may conduct census in 2022, says NPC The Punch:
We may conduct census in 2022, says NPC
National Census May Hold 2022, Says NPC Chairman Independent:
National Census May Hold 2022, Says NPC Chairman
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC chairman PM News:
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC chairman
National Census may hold 2022 - NPC chairman says Oyo Gist:
National Census may hold 2022 - NPC chairman says
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC chairman Nigerian Eye:
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC chairman
National Census may hold 2022 - NPC Chairman | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
National Census may hold 2022 - NPC Chairman | Ladun Liadi's Blog National Census may hold 2022 - NPC Chairman, NPC Federal Commissioner in Gombe State, Abubakar Danburam
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC Chairman Effiezy:
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC Chairman
National Census may hold 2022 -- NPC chairman Instablog 9ja:
National Census may hold 2022 -- NPC chairman
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC chairman See Naija:
National Census may hold 2022, says NPC chairman


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 El Salvador Becomes the First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Innovation Village, 12 hours ago
4 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
6 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 New Video: Fireboy DML - Airplane Mode - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
10 Polytechnics teachers suspend 65-day-old strike for three months - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info