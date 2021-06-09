Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government
Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian government says Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media giants must register in the country.
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, made the disclosure to state house correspondents after the meeting of the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG: Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban is reversed The Cable:
FG: Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban is reversed
#TwitterBan: Twitter, Facebook, others must register in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed Premium Times:
#TwitterBan: Twitter, Facebook, others must register in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Twitter, Others must register in Nigeria as Nigerian companies – FG TVC News:
Twitter, Others must register in Nigeria as Nigerian companies – FG
Twitter, Facebook, others must register in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed The News Guru:
Twitter, Facebook, others must register in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed demands Twitter, others must register in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
Lai Mohammed demands Twitter, others must register in Nigeria
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban is reversed -FG Nigerian Eye:
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban is reversed -FG
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban will be reversed – FG Correct NG:
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban will be reversed – FG
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban is reversed, says FG Mega News:
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban is reversed, says FG
FG reveals what Twitter must do before ban can be reversed Within Nigeria:
FG reveals what Twitter must do before ban can be reversed
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban will be reversed – FG Newzandar News:
Twitter must be registered in Nigeria before ban will be reversed – FG
FG: Twitter Must Be Registered Before Ban Is Reversed Infotrust News:
FG: Twitter Must Be Registered Before Ban Is Reversed


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in new audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report] - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Singer, Bella Shmurda, buys himself a Mercedes Benz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 El Salvador Becomes the First Country to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender - Innovation Village, 12 hours ago
4 Security agents abducting, secretly killing Igbo youths – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
6 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Prices of goods to soar as CBN increases exchange rate for cargo imports - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG issues travel advisory to Governors, Nigerians - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 New Video: Fireboy DML - Airplane Mode - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
10 Polytechnics teachers suspend 65-day-old strike for three months - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info