Courts to reopen Monday as JUSUN suspends two-month strike
The Cable  - The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended the nationwide strike which has lasted over two months...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Obasanjo: I'm a strong believer in one Nigeria -- but not at any cost - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 Pay ransom, empower bandits, kidnappers with ammunition – El-Rufai’s wife - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 "Dated a 23-year-old last year, It was magical" DJ Cuppy opens up on dating a younger man - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation agitators set for June 12 protest, warn FG against bloodshed - Republican Nigeria, 7 hours ago
7 IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 God told me TB Joshua in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die soon – Pastor Peters - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 Drama In Makurdi, EFCC Operatives ‘Beat Up’ NBA Chairman - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
10 Abductors of University of Jos lecturer demand for N10m ransom - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
