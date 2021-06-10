Post News
News at a Glance
I Am Not Surprised By My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife
Information Nigeria
- Evelyn, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua, said the death of her husband didn’t come to her as a surprise.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife
Naija Loaded:
I Am Not Surprised By My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife
Lailas News:
“TB Joshua’s death didn’t surprise me” – Wife declares
PM News:
Evelyn Joshua: I’m not surprised by my husband’s death
Luci Post:
Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death - TB Joshua’s Wife speaks
Naija Parrot:
Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife speaks
The New Diplomat:
T.B. Joshua: Why My Husband's Death Wasn't A Surprise To Me, Evelyn Reveals
Republican Nigeria:
TB Joshua’s Death Did Not Surprise Me – Widow Reveals
Tori News:
TB Joshua's Death Did Not Surprise Me – Widow Reveals
More Picks
1
Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
3
IPOB, ESN not unknown gunmen - Nnamdi Kanu insists -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Drama In Makurdi, EFCC Operatives ‘Beat Up’ NBA Chairman -
Daily Times,
20 hours ago
5
Abductors of University of Jos lecturer demand for N10m ransom -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
6
Reps direct CBN to urgently check further devaluation of Naira -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
7
"Dated a 23-year-old last year, It was magical" DJ Cuppy opens up on dating a younger man -
Gist Reel,
2 hours ago
8
God told me TB Joshua in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die soon – Pastor Peters -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
9
CAN sends condolence message following TB Joshua's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Nigeria earns €1 million from sale of carbon credits -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
