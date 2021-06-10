Don't Force Your Aide, Lauretta Onochie On Nigerians As Electoral Commissioner, Northern Group Tells Buhari









The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has criticised the submission of the name of Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the President as a nominee for the Independent National ... Sahara Reporters - Lauretta OnochieThe Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has criticised the submission of the name of Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the President as a nominee for the Independent National ...



News Credibility Score: 99%