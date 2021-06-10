Post News
News at a Glance
JUSUN: Judiciary workers end two-month strike too early – NBA
Daily Post
- The Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said that the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) called off its strike too early without achieving its aim of financial autonomy.
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Autonomy: JUSUN called off strike without achieving aims – NBA Ikeja
Naija Loaded:
Judiciary Workers End Two-month Strike Too Early – NBA Reveals
The Herald:
Lawyers laud JUSUN for calling off strike
The News:
JUSUN strike suspension: Lawyers express different views
News Diary Online:
Autonomy: JUSUN called off strike too early without achieving aims – NBA Ikeja
PM News:
JUSUN called off strike too early: NBA Ikeja
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Financial Autonomy: JUSUN Called Off Strike Without Achieving Aims — NBA Ikeja
The Eagle Online:
Autonomy: JUSUN called off strike too early without achieving aims —NBA Ikeja
Nigerian Eye:
JUSUN called off strike too early, NBA Ikeja reacts
Inside Business Nigeria:
JUSUN: Judiciary Workers End Two-Month Strike Too Early – NBA
Prompt News:
JUSUN strike suspension: Lawyers express different views
Studio CB55:
JUSUN: Judiciary workers end two-month strike too early – NBA
Gist 36:
Judiciary Workers Ended Two-month Strike Without Achieving Its Aim – NBA
Republican Nigeria:
Judiciary Workers Ended Two-month Strike Without Achieving Its Aim – NBA
See Naija:
JUSUN called off strike too early: NBA Ikeja
Anaedo Online:
Lawyers Commend Judiciary Workers For Calling Off Strike
DNL Legal and Style:
Autonomy: JUSUN Called Off Strike Without Achieving Aims – NBA Ikeja
Tori News:
Judiciary Workers Ended Two-month Strike Without Achieving Its Aim – NBA
1
Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari | Ladun Liadi's Blog Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
2
JUSUN: Judiciary workers end two-month strike too early – NBA -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
"Dated a 23-year-old last year, It was magical" DJ Cuppy opens up on dating a younger man -
Gist Reel,
6 hours ago
4
Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Obasanjo: I'm a strong believer in one Nigeria -- but not at any cost -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
6
Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
7
Courts to reopen Monday as JUSUN suspends two-month strike -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
8
God told me TB Joshua in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die soon – Pastor Peters -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native doctor makes new, stunning revelations (video) -
The Info NG,
3 hours ago
10
Rohr reveals venue of Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Liberia -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
