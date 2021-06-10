Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“You cannot sit here in Lagos, for instance, and decide on the fate of APC on zoning - Buhari says
President Muhammadu Buhari says nobody has the power to decide for APC on zoning. The president said this while responding to a question during an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Thursday. According to the president, only ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari | Ladun Liadi's Blog Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 JUSUN: Judiciary workers end two-month strike too early – NBA - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 "Dated a 23-year-old last year, It was magical" DJ Cuppy opens up on dating a younger man - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
4 Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Obasanjo: I'm a strong believer in one Nigeria -- but not at any cost - The Cable, 20 hours ago
6 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Courts to reopen Monday as JUSUN suspends two-month strike - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 God told me TB Joshua in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die soon – Pastor Peters - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native doctor makes new, stunning revelations (video) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
10 Rohr reveals venue of Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Liberia - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
