Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari | Ladun Liadi's Blog Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has declared June 12 as day of protest for Yoruba Nation agitators.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yoruba Nation Agitators to protest June 12 The Nation:
Yoruba Nation Agitators to protest June 12
Nigerian Students Association In Ogun Vows To Join #June12Protest Nationwide Protest Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Students Association In Ogun Vows To Join #June12Protest Nationwide Protest
Sunday Igboho To Join Nationwide June 12 Protest Information Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho To Join Nationwide June 12 Protest
Yoruba Nation Agitators to protest June 12 Sundiata Post:
Yoruba Nation Agitators to protest June 12
Yoruba Nation Campaigners to protest June 12 The News Guru:
Yoruba Nation Campaigners to protest June 12
Sunday Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari Top Naija:
Sunday Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari
Sunday Igboho to join nationwide protest on June 12 Correct NG:
Sunday Igboho to join nationwide protest on June 12
Sunday Igboho Declares June 12 Day Of Protest, Warns Buhari Reporters Wall:
Sunday Igboho Declares June 12 Day Of Protest, Warns Buhari
Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari PM News:
Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari
Yoruba Nation agitators set for June 12 protest, warn FG against bloodshed Republican Nigeria:
Yoruba Nation agitators set for June 12 protest, warn FG against bloodshed
No Backing Down As Yoruba Nation Agitators To Protest #June12 The Genius Media:
No Backing Down As Yoruba Nation Agitators To Protest #June12
Yoruba Nation agitators to protest June 12 Within Nigeria:
Yoruba Nation agitators to protest June 12
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari Gist 36:
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari
Yoruba Nation Agitators to protest June 12 Effiezy:
Yoruba Nation Agitators to protest June 12
Sunday Igboho to join nationwide protest on June 12 Newzandar News:
Sunday Igboho to join nationwide protest on June 12
Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari See Naija:
Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari Olajide TV:
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari GL Trends:
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari Tori News:
Sunday Igboho Says Yoruba Nation Agitators Will Protest On June 12, Warns Buhari


   More Picks
1 Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari | Ladun Liadi's Blog Igboho declares June 12 day of protest, warns Buhari - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 JUSUN: Judiciary workers end two-month strike too early – NBA - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 "Dated a 23-year-old last year, It was magical" DJ Cuppy opens up on dating a younger man - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
4 Twitter ban: Facebook, Instagram must register as businesses in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Obasanjo: I'm a strong believer in one Nigeria -- but not at any cost - The Cable, 20 hours ago
6 Twitter Must Register In Nigeria Before Ban Is Reversed, Says Nigerian Government - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Courts to reopen Monday as JUSUN suspends two-month strike - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 God told me TB Joshua in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die soon – Pastor Peters - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native doctor makes new, stunning revelations (video) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
10 Rohr reveals venue of Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Liberia - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info