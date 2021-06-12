Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


6 soldiers, unknown gunmen feared dead in Abia
News photo Vanguard News  - Six soldiers and a yet undisclosed number of gunmen are feared dead in Ohafia, Ohafia council area of Abia state.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Policeman feared dead as gunmen attack another police station in A Ripples Nigeria:
Policeman feared dead as gunmen attack another police station in A'Ibom
Unknown Gunmen Kill 6 Soldiers In Abia State (Photos) Igbere TV News:
Unknown Gunmen Kill 6 Soldiers In Abia State (Photos)
6 Soldiers, Unknown Gunmen Feared Dead In Abia The Street Journal:
6 Soldiers, Unknown Gunmen Feared Dead In Abia
Panic as soldiers clash with gunmen in Abia, 6 officers feared dead The Point:
Panic as soldiers clash with gunmen in Abia, 6 officers feared dead
Unknown Gunmen Storm Ohafia, Kill 6 Soldiers (Photos) Nigeria Breaking News:
Unknown Gunmen Storm Ohafia, Kill 6 Soldiers (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 My sister was raped, killed a day to her 16th birthday –Plateau-based lady - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 TB Joshua’s early church built with planks, worshippers sat on mats – Ex-driver - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 37 die as Gastroenteritis infection spreads to 15 LGAs in Bauchi - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info