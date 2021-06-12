Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I was accused of stealing someone's husband and bullied all through my marriage - Caroline Danjuma says as she reveals she wished her rift with Davido over Tagbo's death never occurred
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Caroline Danjuma who says she will be turning 34 on June 26, has addressed certain issues which occurred while she was married and after her marriage ended.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I was accused of stealing someone's husband and bullied all through my marriage" – Actress, Caroline Hutchings reveals as she says she wish her rift with Davido over Tagbo's death never happened
Luci Post:
I was accused of stealing someone's husband and bullied all through my Marriage - Caroline Danjuma says as she reveals she wished her rift with Davido over Tagbo's death never occurred
Monte Oz Live:
I was accused of stealing someone's husband and bullied all through my marriage - Caroline Danjuma says as she reveals she wished her rift with Davido over Tagbo's death never occurred
Naija Parrot:
“I was accused of stealing someone’s husband and bullied all through my marriage” – Actress, Caroline Hutchings reveals as she says she wish her rift with Davido over Tagbo’s death never happened
More Picks
1
Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
3
Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
4
Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse -
Republican Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
6
Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out -
The News Guru,
21 hours ago
7
Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
8
My sister was raped, killed a day to her 16th birthday –Plateau-based lady -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
9
TB Joshua’s early church built with planks, worshippers sat on mats – Ex-driver -
Within Nigeria,
13 hours ago
10
37 die as Gastroenteritis infection spreads to 15 LGAs in Bauchi -
The Eagle Online,
11 hours ago
