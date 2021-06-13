Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Moment socialite, Pretty Mike, stormed Toyin Lawani’s wedding with different women each pushing a baby in a stroller (WATCH)
Republican Nigeria  - Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, in his usual wont, drove attention to himself at the wedding of fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani in Lagos today, June 12.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With Six Different Women Carrying his Babies The Info NG:
Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With Six Different Women Carrying his Babies
CELEB GIST: Pretty Mike, women pushing baby strollers enliven Lawani’s wedding; FFK goes lyrical for new boo. Ripples Nigeria:
CELEB GIST: Pretty Mike, women pushing baby strollers enliven Lawani’s wedding; FFK goes lyrical for new boo.
Moment socialite, Pretty Mike, stormed Toyin Lawani’s wedding with different women each pushing a baby in a stroller (WATCH) The Dabigal Blog:
Moment socialite, Pretty Mike, stormed Toyin Lawani’s wedding with different women each pushing a baby in a stroller (WATCH)
Drama As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With A Number Of Ladies Each Pushing A Baby In A Stroller Olajide TV:
Drama As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With A Number Of Ladies Each Pushing A Baby In A Stroller


   More Picks
1 Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 My sister was raped, killed a day to her 16th birthday –Plateau-based lady - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 TB Joshua’s early church built with planks, worshippers sat on mats – Ex-driver - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 37 die as Gastroenteritis infection spreads to 15 LGAs in Bauchi - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info