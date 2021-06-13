Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I really wanna say he was the best father but I would be lying" Tboss remembers her father on what would have been his 68th birthday
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Big Brother Naija star, Tboss took to Instagram to remember her father on what would have been his 68th birthday. The mum-of-one spoke about how much she misses him as she extolled his qualities. She wrote: Today was my Father’s Birthday. He would ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I Really Wanna say he was the Best Father but I Would be Lying” Tboss Remembers her Father on What Would have been his 68th Birthday My Celebrity & I:
“I Really Wanna say he was the Best Father but I Would be Lying” Tboss Remembers her Father on What Would have been his 68th Birthday
“I really wanna say he was the best father but I would be lying” –  Tboss remembers her father on what would have been his 68th Birthday Luci Post:
“I really wanna say he was the best father but I would be lying” –  Tboss remembers her father on what would have been his 68th Birthday
“I really wanna say he was the best father but I would be lying” Tboss remembers her late dad on what would have been his 68th birthday Nesco Media:
“I really wanna say he was the best father but I would be lying” Tboss remembers her late dad on what would have been his 68th birthday


   More Picks
1 Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 My sister was raped, killed a day to her 16th birthday –Plateau-based lady - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 TB Joshua’s early church built with planks, worshippers sat on mats – Ex-driver - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 37 die as Gastroenteritis infection spreads to 15 LGAs in Bauchi - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info