Buhari: FG Cannot Afford Funds to Revive Education
This Day  - Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Nigerian government cannot afford the amount of funding needed to revive the country’s educational system.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

