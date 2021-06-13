Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states Daily Post - Biafra Nations League, BNL, has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent comments wherein he equated the South East to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and vowed to send army and police to deal with them.



