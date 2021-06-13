Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states
News photo Daily Post  - Biafra Nations League, BNL, has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent comments wherein he equated the South East to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and vowed to send army and police to deal with them.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dot in Nigerian Map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu Reply Buhari, Name Biafran States Online Nigeria:
Dot in Nigerian Map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu Reply Buhari, Name Biafran States
Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states Edujandon:
Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states
Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states See Naija:
Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states
Dot in Nigerian map: Small Dot, Big People – BNL, Nnamdi Kanu tackle Buhari Within Nigeria:
Dot in Nigerian map: Small Dot, Big People – BNL, Nnamdi Kanu tackle Buhari
Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states Lasgidi Reporters:
Dot in Nigerian map: BNL, Nnamdi Kanu reply Buhari, name Biafran states


   More Picks
1 Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 My sister was raped, killed a day to her 16th birthday –Plateau-based lady - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 TB Joshua’s early church built with planks, worshippers sat on mats – Ex-driver - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 37 die as Gastroenteritis infection spreads to 15 LGAs in Bauchi - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info