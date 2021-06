25-year-old Nigerian woman strangled to death by her Ghanaian ex-boyfriend in Italy Linda Ikeji Blog - Carabinieri police in Milan, Italy has arrested a 34-year-old Ghanaian man, George Kyeremeh, for allegedly killing his 25-year-old Nigerian ex girlfriend identified as Blessing Tunde. The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Friday, June 11, by ...



