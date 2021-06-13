Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom
Daily Post  - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has vowed to take action against the unabated attacks by herdsmen in his state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Herdsmen killings: It is time for action, I Nigerian Tribune:
Herdsmen killings: It is time for action, I'll cry no more ― Ortom
Killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s time for action, says Ortom The Punch:
Killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s time for action, says Ortom
Killings: We Have Cried Enough, It’s Time For Action — Ortom Naija Loaded:
Killings: We Have Cried Enough, It’s Time For Action — Ortom
Killings: We Have Cried Enough, It’s Time For Action — Ortom Information Nigeria:
Killings: We Have Cried Enough, It’s Time For Action — Ortom
Insecurity And Killings: We Have Cried Enough, It’s Time For Action – Gov Ortom KOKO TV Nigeria:
Insecurity And Killings: We Have Cried Enough, It’s Time For Action – Gov Ortom
Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action – Ortom See Naija:
Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action – Ortom
Herdsmen Killings: It’s Time For Action – Ortom Global Village Extra:
Herdsmen Killings: It’s Time For Action – Ortom


   More Picks
1 Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 My sister was raped, killed a day to her 16th birthday –Plateau-based lady - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 TB Joshua’s early church built with planks, worshippers sat on mats – Ex-driver - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 37 die as Gastroenteritis infection spreads to 15 LGAs in Bauchi - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info