Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ortom says no amount of attacks will make him repeal anti-grazing law in Benue
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Ortoms says his administration has started recruitment to activate the Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2000.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ortom: Attacks won The Cable:
Ortom: Attacks won't make us repeal anti-grazing law in Benue
Attack‘ll not force us to repeal anti-grazing law The Sun:
Attack‘ll not force us to repeal anti-grazing law
Sustained Attacks Won’t Make Us Repeal Grazing Law - Ortom The Nigeria Lawyer:
Sustained Attacks Won’t Make Us Repeal Grazing Law - Ortom
Attacks won’t make us repeal anti-grazing law in Benue -Gov Ortom Nigerian Eye:
Attacks won’t make us repeal anti-grazing law in Benue -Gov Ortom
Attacks will not make us repeal anti-grazing law in Benue - Ortom Within Nigeria:
Attacks will not make us repeal anti-grazing law in Benue - Ortom
Herdsmen: Benue Anti-grazing Law Won’t Be Repealed – Ortom Naija News:
Herdsmen: Benue Anti-grazing Law Won’t Be Repealed – Ortom


   More Picks
1 Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
7 Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 My sister was raped, killed a day to her 16th birthday –Plateau-based lady - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 TB Joshua’s early church built with planks, worshippers sat on mats – Ex-driver - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 37 die as Gastroenteritis infection spreads to 15 LGAs in Bauchi - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info