Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN polls - Sporting Tribune
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - All is set for the 2021 Elective Congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria in Kebbi State. The Electoral Committee Chairman, Prince

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gusau’s AFN electoral committee declares Kebbi ready for polls The Guardian:
Gusau’s AFN electoral committee declares Kebbi ready for polls
Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN poll The Sun:
Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN poll
Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN polls The Eagle Online:
Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN polls
Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN polls City Voice:
Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN polls


   More Picks
1 Actress Mercy Aigbe finally settles her beef with Iyabo Ojo at Toyin Lawani's wedding - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Since civil war, there was never a time the military is involved in some type of warfare than this time - Senate President, Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Human stump discovered under bridge in Oyo - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
4 Why I apologised to my lesbian daughter - Charlyboy - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Katsina police arrest 13-year-old boy for killing bandits - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Masari to retire from active politics by 2023, says ‘what else am I looking for’ - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
7 Danish FA provides update on Christian Eriksen’s health after collapse - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Fatherhood more important to me than music — Wizkid - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 Banditry: Things are getting worse daily in Zamfara, Gov Matawalle cries out - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
10 Herdsmen killings: We’ve cried enough, it’s now time for action - Ortom - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info