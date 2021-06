PHOTOS: NDLEA intercepts 100,000 bottles of codeine syrup at Onne Port Within Nigeria - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Onne seaport, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, have intercepted and seized at least 100,000 bottles of codeine syrup with a total weight of 15,325kilograms.



