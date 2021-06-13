How SWAT Police Officers Profile Young Men, Extort From Them In Port Harcourt — Artiste Shares Ugly Experience









A young man, Onwuzuruike Lukeson Oguchi, has shared his experience with members of the Special Weapons And Tactics Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force which replaced the disbanded ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate storyA young man, Onwuzuruike Lukeson Oguchi, has shared his experience with members of the Special Weapons And Tactics Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force which replaced the disbanded ...



News Credibility Score: 99%